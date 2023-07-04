At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) - US firm CT Strategies is considering the possibility of developing a free trade zone in the southern province of Binh Duong, Andrew Farrelly, the firm’s CEO, said at a working session with the provincial administration on July 3.



Ferrelly said he highly valued the infrastructure development as well as the economic potential of Binh Duong.



The locality meets all conditions to form free trade zones, aiming at facilitating businesses' operation, he said, elaborating that the province has a convenient transportation system that connects to deep-water seaports and international airports.



Mai Hung Dung, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, hailed the US firm’s plan, saying that forming a free trade zone is Binh Duong’s important goal to step up the clearance of goods and enhance the professional management of the logistics system.



The province always pays attention to solutions to attract investment and industrial development, especially green, modern and environmentally friendly industries, the official said, adding that it supports businesses including CT Strategies to seek investment fields suitable to locality's development policy.

Binh Duong has so far attracted 4,113 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total registered capital of 40 billion USD.

CT Strategies is a consultancy headquartered in Washington DC. It specialises in providing technical support and capacity building services to facilitate trade, logistics solutions, border management, and the development of free trade zones./.