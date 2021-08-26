Business Vietnam, India strive to promote cooperation in medical equipment The medical devices sector is one of Vietnam’s most promising for foreign investment due to its rapid economic development and rising demand for medical care, according to Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Vietnam – an important link of US supply chain Vietnam is currently the 10th largest trading partner of the United States and an important link in this country's supply chain.

Business THACO signs contract to export over 6,050 semi-trailers to US Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) has signed a contract with Dorsey Intermodal Company to export 6,050 semi-trailers to the US, the largest order in both value and quantity that the firm has received so far.

Business Seminar looks at Vietnam – Chile cooperation opportunities for 2021-2022 The Vietnamese Embassy in Chile in collaboration with the Chile – Vietnam chamber of commerce have held a seminar on the nations’ cooperation opportunities for 2021-2022, as part of activities marking the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Chile diplomatic relations.