Vientiane (VNA) – The US has provided an additional 2.5 million USD to Laos through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support the country’s COVID-19 response, reported Vientiane Times newspaper on June 23.

The newspaper quoted US Ambassador to Laos Peter M. Haymond as saying that the additional funding from the US reaffirms the commitment under the US-Laos comprehensive partnership.

The assistance will support tasks to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian nation.

Through this latest funding, USAID will also support Lao laboratories by helping them diagnose and detect COVID-19 infections to minimise the risk of community transmissions.

The US has presented in excess of 7.5 million USD to help Laos respond to the pandemic.

In February, USAID provided medical equipment to help Laos’ frontline health workers. The US agency followed up with more than 1.9 million USD in the next month while the US Centers for Disease Control handed over about 3.17 million USD to Laos in May.

The US has earmarked nearly 92 million USD for public health cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation over the past 20 years./.