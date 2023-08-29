US President Joe Biden to visit Vietnam next month
US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Vietnam from September 10-11, revealed spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on August 29.
US President Joe Biden (Photo: AP)
Hanoi (VNA) - US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Vietnam from September 10-11, revealed spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on August 29.
The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, she said.
“We believe that the visits by the two countries' senior leaders will further deepen the Vietnam-US relationship towards a stable, substantive and long-term development in all fields, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large,” she noted.
The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, she said.
“We believe that the visits by the two countries' senior leaders will further deepen the Vietnam-US relationship towards a stable, substantive and long-term development in all fields, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large,” she noted.