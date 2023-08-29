Politics Economic diplomacy contributes to national development: Deputy FM Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Steering Committee for Economic Diplomacy Nguyen Minh Vu has written an article highlighting how economic diplomacy has positively contributed to the national development and effectively played a role following the directions set forth at the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Party delegation pays working visit to Mexico A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia paid a working visit to Mexico from August 24-28.

Politics Belgian Senate leader wraps up Vietnam visit President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose on August 29 concluded her nine-day visit to Vietnam, which was made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam determined to build modern, comprehensive, strong diplomatic sector: FM Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has affirmed the diplomatic sector, under the leadership of the Party, is determined to build a modern, comprehensive and strong diplomacy, contributing to successfully completing the resolution and foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress.