Politics Vice President holds talks with Mozambican Prime Minister in Maputo Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has stressed that Vietnam always treasures the traditional friendly cooperative relationship with Mozambique and see it as one of Vietnam's key cooperation partners in Africa.

Politics Vietnam, Mongolia step up law enforcement cooperation Minister of Public Security To Lam met with visiting Mongolian Minister of Justice and Home Affairs Khishgee Nyambaatar in Hanoi on September 11, agreeing to beef up the sides’ cooperation across various fields.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong hosts banquet for US President Biden State President Vo Van Thuong on the afternoon of September 11 hosted a banquet for US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., who is on a State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.