Politics Vietnam, Mozambique see great potential for cooperation: Ambassador Vietnam and Mozambique can continue to explore and expand their relations in both traditional and new areas of Vietnam's strengths and Mozambique's interest, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Pham Hoang Kim told the media ahead of a coming visit to the country by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

Politics Book about Vietnam-US political relations published The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House recently published a book entitled "Political Relations between Vietnam and the US (1995-2020)", providing readers with an in-depth, comprehensive view of the process of normalising relations between the two countries.

Politics Events mark Vietnam’s diplomatic ties with Israel, Australia Different events were held in Netanya city of Israel and Sydney city of Australia on September 8 to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and the respective 30th and 50th anniversaries of Vietnam’s diplomatic ties with the two countries.

Politics PM demands determination to surf through difficulties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded ministries, sectors, and localities resolutely not step back in the face of difficulties while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for August in Hanoi on September 9.