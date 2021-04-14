World Cambodia requests removal of altered images of Pol Pot victims The Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts on April 11 requested an Irish photographer remove photographs of Cambodian victims of the Southeast Asian country’s 1970s genocide which were modified to show them smiling and post on an art and cultural website of a US media group.

ASEAN ASEAN share of US-bound container shipping surpasses 20 pct for first time Total shipping volume from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) increased in 2020, pushing its global share above the 20 percent mark for the first time and making its presence felt in the US-bound marine transportation market, reported Nikkei Asia Review.

ASEAN Singapore’s unemployment rate falls four straight months in Feb Singapore’s unemployment rate continued to drop for the fourth consecutive month in February as the economy has recovered, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

ASEAN Cambodia issues mandatory COVID-19 vaccination ordinance The Cambodian government on April 11 issued an 8-article ordinance on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for government officials and armed force members.