US’s Montgomery county looks to partner with Dong Nai
Participants at the working session on November 6 (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) - A delegation from the Montgomery County in Maryland State of the US and the Vietnam - US Business Council paid a working visit to Dong Nai to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in the southern locality.
During a working session with local officials on November 6, Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive said the US region and businesses want to set up bilateral relations with Dong Nai.
According to Elrich, Montgomery county has many potential and strengths in industrial development, especially in biotechnology and information technology, and US businesses wish to cooperate in production and business with their Vietnamese peers.
Montgomery has many programmes and policies to support Vietnamese businesses in investing and opening companies in the United States, he added.
Elrich expressed his impression with the transportation and urban system in Dong Nai, saying that this is an inspiration for Montgomery as well as US businesses to build long-term cooperation with Dong Nai.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hong Linh briefed the guests on Dong Nai’s long-lasting industry, saying that the locality is home to 32 industrial parks spanning 10,300 ha, attracting 1,600 projects worth nearly 35 billion USD from 45 countries and territories around the world.
According to Linh, US firms are operating 30 projects in the locality with a total capital of nearly 270 million USD. Dong Nai signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and a provincial-level international cooperation agreement with the US states of Arkansas, Virginia, and Oklahoma, and established the Vietnam - US Friendship Association of Dong Nai province.
He said that many large transport infrastructure projects are implementing in Dong Nai, especially Long Thanh International Airport and highways, noting that once completed and becoming operational, these projects will strongly promote local economic development, opening up many opportunities for foreign businesses.
Linh hoped that through this meeting, Montgomery county and the US business community will have more information about Dong Nai, thus promoting cooperation opportunities in investment and human resources training between the two sides.
According to representatives of the Vietnam - US Business Council, the US delegation’s trip aims to connect US - Vietnam business ties, especially in areas where Montgomery has strengths such as science and technology, information technology, and semiconductor chip production.
The Vietnam - US Business Council will support Dong Nai as well as Vietnam in education and human resources training; and guide Vietnamese businesses how to complete procedures for exporting goods to the US, and issues related to immigration.
Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Huu Nguyen said Dong Nai is calling for investment in hi-tech projects, semiconductor chip production, supporting industries, new material production, and clean agriculture with many preferential and supportive policies.
The provincial authorities always create favourable conditions and support US businesses in exploring investment opportunities as well as production and business activities, Nguyen affirmed./.