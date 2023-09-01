Vallet scholarships granted to 220 students in Thua Thien - Hue
The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" presented 220 Vallet scholarships worth over 4 billion VND (166,078 USD) in total to outstanding students at high schools and universities in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue at a ceremony on September 1.
The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" presents 220 Vallet scholarships worth over 4 billion VND (166,078 USD) in total to outstanding students in Thua Thien - Hue province (Photo: VNA)
Excellent students at high schools received scholarships worth 14 million VND each, while each scholarship for university students was valued at 28 million VND.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh congratulated the students who were honored to receive the scholarships. He urged the scholarship winners to continue to strive and improve themselves, thus contributing to the locality’s development.
Established in 2001, the organisation’s Vallet Scholarship Fund has been sponsored by Professor Odon Vallet from France’s Sorbonne University. It has so far granted more than 400 billion VND worth of scholarships to Vietnamese students.
In Thua Thien - Hue, nearly 5,000 Vallet scholarships have been granted to local students so far./.