Business RoK - important partner of Hai Phong in FDI attraction Chairman of the Hai Phong municipal People's Committee hosted a local reception for a delegation of officials from several Korean conglomerates who came to explore the northern city's investment environment.

Business Vietnam, Switzerland to further boost economic, trade, investment ties Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas had a meeting in Hanoi on June 30, sharing the view that the two countries should further step up economic, trade, and investment links.

Business Agro-forestry-aquatic products post trade surplus of 4.63 billion USD in H1 Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports raked in 24.59 billion USD in the first six months of 2023, down 11.1% year on year while the country's imports reached 19.96 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 4.63 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Trade, services remain bright spot of Da Nang’s economic growth The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Da Nang city in the first half of 2023 was estimated to increase by 3.74% year on year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.