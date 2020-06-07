Business Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Business Businesses have significant role to play in optimising EVFTA: seminar It is businesses that decide whether the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) can bring about economic benefits, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on June 6.

Business Conference seeks ways to promote lychee consumption The People’s Committee of northern Bac Giang province in coordination with the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Agriculture and Rural Development organised a teleconference on promoting lychee consumption at home and abroad on June 6.

Business Kien Giang steps up export promotions The Mekong province of Kien Giang is taking steps to promote exports to compensate for damage caused by the effects of COVID-19 and saline intrusion.