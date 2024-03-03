Society Phu Yen urged to fully tap cultural factors for tourism development Phu Yen province holds potential to become one of the major tourist hubs of Vietnam and the south central region and it needs to further tap cultural factors for tourism development, said National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 2.

Society Vietnam asks Japan to clarify allegation on Vietnamese citizen in murder case Vietnam’s representative agencies in Japan have asked local authorities to speed up investigations into the case of a Vietnamese citizen who was alleged to be murdered in Higashiomi city of Japan's Shiga Prefecture on February 26, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society Vietnamese community in Israel celebrates Lunar New Year A “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on March 1 to bring the Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere to overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living, working and studying in the country.