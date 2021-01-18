Vasco resumes flights connecting HCM City – Rach Gia
The Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), a member of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation, resumes its route between Ho Chi Minh City and Rach Gia on January 18 in a bid to serve rising travel demand for Lunar New Year holiday (Tet).
VASCO's ATR72 aircraft (Photo: VNA)
ATR72 aircraft will be used to operate five flights on the route each week. One-leg ticket is set from 590,000 VND (25.49 USD), taxes and fees included.
Flights are scheduled to take off from HCM City at 5: 25 am and at 6:55 am from Rach Gia City in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang. Strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures will be applied before, during and after flights to ensure health and safety for passengers and the community.
The country will enjoy a seven-day Tet holiday starting from February 10. Due to the pandemic, travel agencies are now focusing on domestic tours for the festive event./.