Business Rice sector needs stronger linkage chain Although Vietnam holds huge potential to boost rice export in 2024 as the world is forecast to face a shortage of about 5 million tonnes of the grain, limitations in linkage chain must be tackled for the industry to move forward.

Business Syndicated lending proposed to reduce impacts of loan limit policy A new regulation on reducing the loan limit under the amended Law on Credit Institutions will adversely affect capital supply for enterprises so commercial banks should cooperate in providing syndicated loans for businesses, experts said.

Business Vietnam - Argentina's most important market in ASEAN: Official Vietnam is the most important market of Argentina in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Argentina, Fernando Vilella.

Business Forum connects Binh Phuoc with European businesses The southern province of Binh Phuoc introduced its potential and incentives to invite European investors to invest in industry, trade, and high-tech agriculture in the province at a business forum held in Dong Xoai city on March 12.