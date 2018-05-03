Illustrative Image (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has, in coordination with ministries, sectors and agencies, carried out various activities so far this year to push administrative procedure reform, creating a supportive environment for business operation and startups.A recent VCCI report stated that the agency has engaged in the process of ensuring enterprises’ business rights and equality in accessing business resources and opportunities.The VCCI has gathered opinions of the business community and made contributions to the building of many important legal documents, including the law on the revision and supplementations to some articles of the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations, the Law on Urban Management, and the revised Tertiary Education Law.At the same time, the VCCI has held many seminars, conferences, meetings and dialogues to collect ideas and propose policies to the Party and State on how to improve investment and business environment as well as support the business community.The announcement of the 2017 Provincial Competitiveness Index Report was one of the highlights of the VCCI activities this year. The report was built basing on a survey on 10,245 private enterprises in 63 cities and provinces, including 2,003 firms established in the past two years and 1,765 foreign-invested firms.A conference was also held with the coordination of the VCCI and the Ministry of Construction to seek measures to remove difficulties in policies related to investment and capital construction.The VCCI has also worked with ministries, sector and localities to organise activities to improve business environment, including a conference to collect ideas on the law on investment in public-private partnership form, and another to gather opinions on the list of business conditions in transport sector.The chamber held a dialogue with businesses on tax policies, administrative procedures related to taxation and instruction on tax balance in the central province of Thanh Hoa.-VNA