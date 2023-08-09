Philippine Ambassador to the Czech Republic Eduardo Martin R. Meñez speaks at the ceremony held by the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP). (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Ceremonies to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967 - 2023) were held in



Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony in Caracas, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My thanked the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant authorities for efforts to promote the friendship and cooperation between the South American country and ASEAN member states.



The 10 member countries of ASEAN are continuing their efforts to build a comprehensive and sustainable development community, and strongly promoting intra-bloc cooperation in digital economy, sustainable development, clean energy transition, climate change adaptation, and building ASEAN Community Vision by 2045, Vu stressed.



Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tatiana Pugh Moreno highly valued the role and geostrategic position of ASEAN in the region and the world, particularly in the context of recent global uncertainties.



Venezuela hopes to become an observer of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), she said, affirming that her country will continue its efforts to promote cooperation and regional connectivity between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and ASEAN in the time to come.



Speaking at the ceremony held by the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP), Katerina Sequensova, Director General of Section of Non-European Countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, highlighted the fruitful



ASEAN is one of the Czech Republic's most traditional and strategically important economic cooperation partners in Asia, she affirmed.



Philippine Ambassador to the Czech Republic Eduardo Martin R. Meñez, who is also head of the ACP, expressed the belief that integrating ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific with the continued implementation of the ASEAN Connectivity Blueprint will contribute to bolstering connections between ASEAN and the European nation, as well as between the bloc and the EU, thus further deepening cooperation in economic, politic, and socio-cultural aspects.



In a special message in celebration of the anniversary, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari affirmed that the country shares ASEAN's vision of fostering friendship and cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific region.



Pakistan hopes for a strong and successful Southeast Asia, as this plays a crucial role in the stability and development of the whole continent, he said./.

