Society Hanoi to establish third city comprising two districts The People's Committee of Hanoi has presented an adjusted planning scheme for the city's overall development until 2045, with a vision for 2065, foreseeing population growth reaching 12 million by 2030, 14.6 million by 2045 and 15.5 million by 2050.

Society Hue’s tourism industry exerts effort to minimise plastic waste To create a green breakthrough and sustainable development in the tourism industry, hotels in the central city of Hue are gradually eliminating single-use plastic products with support from the Word Wide Fund for Nature and relevant stakeholders.

Society Vietnamese business offers health services to disadvantaged people in Cambodia The Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA), Metfone under military-run telecom group Viettel and other units on April 7 offered medical check-ups, medicines and gifts to 600 Cambodians and those of Vietnamese origin in the neighbouring country’s Kampong Chhnang province.