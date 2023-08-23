Veteran Party members in Russia honoured
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (fourth, left) and the seven honoured Party members at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi has presented the badges of 30 and 40 years of Party membership to seven Vietnamese Party members in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan.
The Party members served in the Vietnam People’s Army before moving to the former Soviet Union for working in the 1980s, who have spent their whole life to build the Party and develop the Vietnamese community. Among them, five received the 30-year Party membership badges and two were presented with 40-year Party membership badges.
Addressing the ceremony to present the badges, Ambassador Khoi praised the Party members for their persistence to the Party ideology over the past years, as good examples for other members of the Party.
This is the first time the Party cell in Kazan has had members honoured with the 30- and 40-year membership badges.
During their working trip to Kazan, Ambassador Khoi and the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia’s delegation had a meeting with the Vietnamese community in the city.
The diplomat said that the embassy has paid great attention to community development activities, and hailed efforts by the Vietnamese Association in Kazan and the Kazan Party cell to care for the community.
Noting that businesses activities are facing many difficulties currently, he said that the Vietnamese community should foster solidarity and stay strong to overcome all the challenges.
The delegation also visited Novyi Tura, the market with the largest number of Vietnamese traders in Kazan./.