Chairman of Vietnam Football Federation ( VFF ) Tran Quoc Tuan at the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on October 31 officially presented a certificate recognising the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) as a professional class member in the AFC's coach training convention.

The result has shown countless efforts of the VFF in training coaches at all levels of the AFC with important contributions of technical directors and support from AFC experts.

Before being recognised as a professional class member of the AFC, the VFF was qualified as a class A member in 2021 and had the right to organise the AFC’s A, B, C certification training courses.

The AFC’s current professional federations include Australia, China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Qatar, Jordan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Becoming a member of the AFC professional class – the highest class, means that the VFF can independently organise coach training courses at all levels, from C-level courses to Pro courses in the AFC coach training system. The certificates of coach training courses organised by the VFF are valid throughout Asia.

Besides, the VFF has also been a 3-star member (the highest ranking level) of the AFC’s senior youth football development programme (AFC Elite Youth Scheme) since 2020./.