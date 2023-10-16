Videos Ao dai - Kimono fashion show celebrates Vietnam - Japan diplomatic ties A fashion show highlighting the iconic traditional costumes of Vietnamese and Japanese women, the ao dai and the kimono, was held recently by the Vietnamese Women’s Museum and the Vietnam Ao dai Heritage Club, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - Japan diplomatic ties and Vietnamese Women’s Day.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese athletes depart for fourth ASIAN Para Games The delegation of Vietnamese athletes with disabilities on October 16 departed for the fourth ASIAN Para Games that is taking place in Hangzhou, China from October 22-28.

Culture - Sports The sound of Cheo in Khuoc village Khuoc village in Phong Chau commune, Dong Hung district, in Thai Binh province is renowned near and far for its unique ancient “Cheo” melodies. Local people are preserving the precious cultural heritage of Khuoc Cheo singing, which is a typical art form of the Red River Delta in northern Vietnam.