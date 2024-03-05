VGCL President highlights trade union’s achievements at world conference
The VGCL delegation at CTB (Photo: VGCL)Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang shared VGCL’s outstanding activities at the second conference of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) Presidential Council held in Sao Paolo, Brazil from March 1-2 (local time).
Khang, who is also WFTU Vice President, said in his speech on March 1 that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the VGCL has reaped important achievements in its tasks of representing, caring for and protecting trade union members and workers. It also successfully held the 13th National Congress for the 2023-2028 tenure last year, which aligned with working orientations set at the 18th World Trade Union Congress.
He also outlined the VGCL’s 2024 action plan to realise the Resolution adopted at its 13th National Congress and continued efforts to follow orientations in the WTFU’s Rome Declaration 2022.
The VGCL is always an active and responsible member in WFTU’s activities, working closely with member organisations to protect the workers’ rights and interests, he said.
The conference brought together nearly 100 delegates from 32 countries and territories representing 105 million workers worldwide.
Participants adopted the 2024 action plan and resolutions showing solidarity with the Cuban and Palestinian people.
On March 3 morning (local time), the Vietnamese delegation held talks with the WFTU’s leaders to discuss and reach consensus on scheduled cooperation contents.
WFTU Secretary General Pampis Kyritsis, once again, reaffirmed the VGCL’s important role and position within the organisation.
They also held talks with the Central of Workers of Brazil (CTB) and engaged in bilateral meetings to consolidate and expand relations with WFTU’s member trade union organisations, especially those in American region./.