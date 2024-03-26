Vibrant tulip garden atop Ba Den Mountain
Tens of thousands of tulips in various colours bloom brilliantly atop Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh province. The charming beauty of the tulips, which are typically found in colder climates, appearing in Tay Ninh fascinates many visitors who come to admire them and snap photos of the new landscape on Ba Den Mountain.
The unique tulip garden at an altitude of 986 meters above sea level creates a new look for Ba Den Mountain. (Photo: VNA)
Thousands of tulips bloom in vibrant colours on the peak of Ba Den Mountain. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists wearing ao dai take photos against the captivating beauty of tulips, typically found in colder regions but now blossoming in Tay Ninh. (Photo: VNA)
A vibrant flower garden blooming atop the mountain peak attracts tourists. (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of the tulips are combined with artistic performances on Ba Den Mountain. (Photo: VNA)