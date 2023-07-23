Vice President attends art programme in tribute to heroic martyrs in Ha Tinh province
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan joined former leaders and representatives of ministries, sectors and localities at an art performance programme in tribute to martyrs and revolutionaries at the Dong Loc T-junction national special historical relic site in the central province of Ha Tinh on July 22 evening.
As part of activities to mark the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023), the programme was broadcast live on Nhan Dan (People) Television and 20 local televisions across the country.
It aimed to mark 55 years of the Dong Loc Victory and the K130 Village Victory as well as to commemorate the ten female youth volunteers who lost their lives for the historical victory (July 24, 1968 - 2023).
The art performance programme in tribute to martyrs and revolutionaries (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Vice President Xuan congratulated and praised the great efforts and achievements made by the Party Organisation, army and people of Dong Loc township and K130 village in particular and Ha Tinh province in general in recent years.
She also applauded Nhan Dan Newspaper for initiating and persistently organising many social activities that revive the historical events of the nation.
The programme has contributed to strongly arousing the spirit of patriotism, solidarity and the will to self-resilience, and promoting the cultural values and strength of Vietnamese people in the national construction and development, she said.
During the war, Dong Loc intersection was the most important site on the legendary Truong Son – Ho Chi Minh trail where trucks carrying soldiers, food, arms and munitions from the north to battlefields in the south passed through.
In 1968, while leveling bomb craters, the ten girls were buried alive by bombs dropped by US forces. Their sacrifice remains immortal and becomes a symbol of the Vietnamese heroism.
The historic site also witnessed the death of thousands of soldiers, volunteers, traffic workers, drivers and innocent civilians.
Named “Dong Loc – the Immortal Intersection”, the event was comprised of art performances showing the gratitude of today’s generations to heroes and martyrs who shed their blood for the country./.