Vice President offers flowers to President Ho Chi Minh in Philippines
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (fourth, left) lays flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument in ASEAN Garden in Manila (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan laid flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument in ASEAN Garden in Manila on June 30, as part of her working visit to the Philippines.
The monument was built in 2011 on the occasion of the 121st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh. The Vietnamese community in the Philippines, and Philippine and other foreign friends often visit the monument to express their admiration for the late Vietnamese President - a great leader, a national hero who devoted all his life to national independence and freedom and happiness of the Vietnamese people while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.
The same day, Vice President Xuan visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines and met representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visits the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines (Photo: VNA)
She praised efforts by the embassy’s staff in effectively implementing the tasks assigned by the Party, State and people in spite of extremely difficult conditions caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Xuan suggested the embassy continue to make more efforts to well complete assigned political tasks, contributing to further promoting economic and culture diplomacy and people-to-people exchange between the two nations.
The Vice President also spoke highly of the achievements by overseas Vietnamese living, working and studying in the Philippines./.