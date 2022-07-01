Society Workshop spotlights Vietnam - RoK diplomatic ties An international academic workshop in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam – the Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties took place in Busan on June 30.

Embassy takes actions to support victims of toxic gas leak in Jordan The Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Jordan said it has asked competent agencies of Jordan, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to coordinate in supporting Vietnamese citizens injured in a toxic gas leak at Jordan's Aqaba port on June 27, and handling relevant issues.

Ministry of Public Security provides more information about cases of public concern Competent agencies have launched criminal proceedings against 10 people for "giving and receiving bribery" relating to the case at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with tens of billions of VND, and hundreds of thousands of USD involved, heard a press conference on June 30.

Vietnam hands over more remains of US soldiers missing in action The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) handed over remains of American soldiers missing in action during the war in Vietnam to the US in a ceremony held at Da Nang International Airport on June 30.