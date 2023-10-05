Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) receives the outgoing Bangladesh i Ambassador Samina Naz in Hanoi on October 5. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Bangladeshi Ambassador to Vietnam and Bangladeshi Embassy in Vietnam have done a good job in promoting the good traditional relations between the two countries, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said when receiving the outgoing ambassador Samina Naz in Hanoi on October 5.

At the reception, the Vice President congratulated Bangladesh on its impressive socio-economic achievements after the COVID-19 pandemic. She wished Bangladesh's upcoming general elections a great success.

Xuan said that politics-diplomacy and trade are the two pillar areas of cooperation between Vietnam and Bangladesh, adding that both countries' election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term provides an opportunity for the two sides to continue supporting each other on human rights, gender equality, climate change, and sustainable development.

Emphasizing the huge potential for trade cooperation between the two countries, the Vice President said that Bangladesh is currently Vietnam's second-largest trading partner in the South Asia region. Two-way trade has increased four times in ten years, from 350 million USD in 2012 to approximately 1.5 billion USD in 2022, exceeding the target set in 2017 and approaching the goal of 2 billion USD in coming years.

Along with trade cooperation, Vice President Xuan also hoped that the two countries’ agencies and partners will continue to promote cooperation in human resource development and labour market, which are the strengths of the two countries, to enhance qualifications and income for people and workers.

For her part, Ambassador Samina Naz said the official visit to Bangladesh by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in September contributed to promoting multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and Bangladesh, bringing bilateral relations to a new stage of development.

Hailing Vietnam's strong development, the ambassador said that with similarities including being emerging economies with rapid and steady growth, a large population, and an abundant labour force, Vietnam and Bangladesh still have much room to expand cooperation in trade and investment.

The two sides need to continue to promote cooperation and share experiences in areas where they have strengths such as agriculture and garment, and build closer cooperation mechanisms, especially for human resource development, she said./.