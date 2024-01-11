Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (right) visits and presents a gift to the family of Do Van Tiep, a war invalid in Thai Binh province's Vu Thu township (Photo: VNA)

Thai Binh (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited and presented gifts to social policy beneficiary households and disadvantaged labourers residing in the northern province of Thai Binh’s Vu Thu district on January 11.



On this occasion, the Vice President and the delegation also visited a modern confectionary production line of Bao Hung International Joint Stock Company in Tan Minh Industrial Cluster in Vu Thu district, where they delivered 20 packages of gifts to 20 workers from disadvantaged circumstances.

Phan Thi Cham, chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the company, briefed the Vice President about the company’s achievements over the past 30 years, saying its products have gained a strong foothold on the market and are exported to nearly 30 countries around the world.

The Vice President also visited the family of Do Van Tiep, a war invalid in Vu Thu township./.