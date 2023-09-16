Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan holds talks with South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile. (Photo: VNA)

Pretoria (VNA) – Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held talks with South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile on September 15, within the framework of her official visit to the country.



Xuan spoke highly of South Africa’s leading role in the continent as well as its important contributions to international forums, and congratulated the country on successfully organising the recent BRICS Summit.



For his part, Paul Mashatile welcomed the Vietnamese Vice President’s visit and described it as an important event taking place on the occasion of the two countries celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1993 - 2023).

He expressed his impression with Vietnam’s dynamic development achievements as well as its increasing role and position in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific, and emphasised that solidarity and mutual supports in the fight for national independence and freedom are important factors for the two countries to promote multi-faceted cooperation in national construction and development.

The two sides spoke highly of the positive developments in cooperative relations between the two countries over the past three decades.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Solly Mapaila. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and South Africa have become important partners of each other in Africa and Southeast Asia. South Africa is currently Vietnam's largest trade partner in Africa, with two-way turnover reaching nearly 1.3 billion USD in 2022.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Minister of South African Public Enterprises Pravin Ghordan. (Photo: VNA)

Collaboration in defence-security, economic, agricultural investment, culture, education-training and people-to-people exchanges has also made positive progress.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan cuts the ribbon at an inauguration ceremony of the Vietnamese Cultural Space in South Africa. (Photo: VNA)

On the same day, Xuan met General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Solly Mapaila and Minister of South African Public Enterprises Pravin Ghordan, cut the ribbon at an inauguration ceremony of the Vietnamese Cultural Space in South Africa, and attended a ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day and the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and South Africa./.