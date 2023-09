At the inauguration ceremony for the new plaque of Ho Chi Minh Avenue. (Photo: VNA) Maputo (VNA) – Vietnam and Mozambique have agreed to share experience in capital city building towards innovation and modernity, and in urban management.



President of the Municipal Council of Maputo Eneas Comiche expressed his hope that Maputo and Hanoi and other localities of Vietnam will strengthen cooperation in potential areas, contributing to deepening the bilateral relationship.



Xuan said Maputo is home to the biggest number of Vietnamese in Mozambique, housing the headquarters of Movitel - a joint venture between Vietnam's Viettel Group and Mozambique's SPI company, and a typical project for economic cooperation between the two countries.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (left) and President of the Municipal Council of Maputo Eneas Comiche. (Photo: VNA)



Following the meeting, Xuan and Comiche attended an inauguration ceremony for the new plaque of Ho Chi Minh Avenue which was named by Samora Machel, the first President of Mozambique, in 1977.



Xuan suggested Maputo and Vietnamese localities enhance the exchange of information on cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, tourism, culture, education-training and people-to-people diplomacy.

Comiche highlighted joint efforts by the two sides in the work, saying the inauguration will encourage the two countries' people, especially young generations, to preserve and promote the good friendship, and foster cooperation in the time ahead.

Later the same day, Xuan visited the headquarters of Movitel, which officially launched its services in Mozambique in May 2012 and became the third mobile network operator in the country with 13 branches in 11 provinces and 157 districts./.

