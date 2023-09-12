Xuan suggested Maputo and Vietnamese localities enhance the exchange of information on cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, tourism, culture, education-training and people-to-people diplomacy.Following the meeting, Xuan and Comiche attended an inauguration ceremony for the new plaque of Ho Chi Minh Avenue which was named by Samora Machel, the first President of Mozambique, in 1977.The naming demonstrates the respect for Vietnam’s late leader as well as the solidarity, friendship, loyalty and close ties between people of the two countries, Xuan noted.

Vietnam and Mozambique have agreed to share experience in capital city building towards innovation and modernity, and in urban management.

Comiche highlighted joint efforts by the two sides in the work, saying the inauguration will encourage the two countries’ people, especially young generations, to preserve and promote the good friendship, and foster cooperation in the time ahead.Later the same day, Xuan visited the headquarters of Movitel, which officially launched its services in Mozambique in May 2012 and became the third mobile network operator in the country with 13 branches in 11 provinces and 157 districts./.