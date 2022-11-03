Vientiane hosts Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair
The Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair 2022 opened in Vientiane on November 3 as part of activities to celebrate the two countries’ friendship and solidarity year.
At the fair (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnam-Laos Trade Fair 2022 opened in Vientiane on November 3 as part of activities to celebrate the two countries’ friendship and solidarity year.
The five-day event is being jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministries of National Defence and Industry and Trade, and their Lao counterparts.
Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Vu Hai San said that the fair offers a chance for Vietnamese businesses in general and military firms in particular to seek partners and expand trade with counterparts in Laos and other ASEAN countries.
He expressed his belief that the event will create conditions to boost the two countries’ friendship and cooperation activities, consolidate the traditional partnership, and tighten the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.
The fair comprises around 150 stalls from various countries, including 120 from Vietnam.
The new features are a supply and demand connectivity programme introducing booths and products on the digital platform Videx.vn, and a market survey programme combined with a webinar with businesses from Thailand./.