Business FPT Software partners with leading Danish jewelry producer Vietnam's leading IT services provider FPT Software, a member company of FPT Corporation, announced a new alliance with Julie Sandlau, one of the world's leading jewelry producers, to build its first smart jewelry factory in Vietnam.

Business NovaWorld Ho Tram-Long Island attractive to investors In the current context of market volatility, many experts believe that it’s time for wise investors to pour money into a profit - making business, and NovaWorld Ho Tram - Long Island is a good choice.

Business LEGO builds biggest foreign-invested factory in Binh Duong Danish toy maker LEGO on November 3 began construction of an over-1.3 billion-USD factory, the biggest foreign-invested plant in the southern province of Binh Duong.