Viet Nam News, the country's only daily English-language newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), hosted a seminar themed “ESG Commitment: We walk the talk" in Hanoi on November 9.
Hanoi (VNA) - Viet Nam News, the country's only daily English-language newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), hosted a seminar themed "ESG Commitment: We walk the talk" in Hanoi on November 9.
The seminar is an opportunity for representatives from ministries, agencies, organisations, and businesses to discuss environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices and share practical knowledge and experience, contributing to realising the nation's sustainable development goals.
It is set to be held in two sessions, focusing on difficulties and challenges in the implementation of ESG in Vietnam, as well as international experiences and recommendations to help the government and businesses adopt the standards.
Participants include leaders and representatives from ministries, agencies, sectors, international organisations, economic experts, and business executives from both within and outside the country.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, VNA Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung said more and more Vietnamese firms have been taking a proactive stance in reducing carbon footprint, waste and engaging in socially responsible business practices to meet Vietnam's ESG standards.
She said that once successfully implemented, ESG will play an important part in helping businesses identify key issues and to realise their full potential.
Research data indicated that not only are Vietnamese businesses becoming increasingly aware of ESG as a means to attract foreign investment, but consumers are starting to make purchase decisions based on the brand's commitment to ESG. However, integrating and incorporating ESG standards into brand development still faces numerous difficulties and challenges.
Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) cum Chair of the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development Nguyen Quang Vinh said 80% of businesses based in Vietnam, according to a survey by PwC and the Vietnam Institute of Directors (VIOD) in 2022, said they are committed to the country's ESG implementation or soon to build their own.
Vinh said businesses can use the Corporate Sustainability Index, established by VCCI in 2016, to review their ESG performance to identify weaknesses and potential.
Honoured to accompany the event, SABECO, Nestlé Vietnam, Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam, Unilever Vietnam, DEEP C Industrial Zones, and Schneider Electric Vietnam affirmed their interest in activities to accelerate the ESG practicing journey in the country./.