Scene a Vietcombank transaction point (Photo: Vietcombank).

– The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) posted the highest pre-tax profits among Vietnamese banks in the first six months of 2019, raking in more than 11.04 trillion VND (474.7 million USD), up 43.1 percent on-year.The figure helped Vietcombank become the first bank in Vietnam to record pre-tax profits exceeding 10 trillion VND in the first half of a year.During the period, the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) obtained second place with 5.66 trillion VND in pre-tax profits, an annual increase of 19 percent.The Military Bank (MB) and Asia Joint Stock Commercial Bank (ACB) followed closely with more than 4.3 trillion VND and 3.62 trillion VND, respectively.The figures for the Vietnam International Bank (VIB) and Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) were over 1.8 and 1.6 trillion VND, both representing an annual growth of 58 percent.Meanwhile, the Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) and Lien Viet Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LienVietPostBank) ended their first half with pre-tax profits of nearly 1.5 trillion VND and some 1.1 trillion VND, respectively.The Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) have yet to unveil their figures.-VNA