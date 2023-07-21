Covering 20,000 sq.m, the exhibition will feature 800 booths by 700 businesses from 20 countries and territories, showcasing a wide range of products. (Photo: Vinexad)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 10,000 brands will be introduced at the 27th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023), which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.



The annual event will be held by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad).



Covering 20,000 sq.m, the exhibition will feature 800 booths by 700 businesses from 20 countries and territories, showcasing a wide range of products.



Notably, fruits and confectionery as well as mochi cakes and milk tea from Taiwan (China) will be introduced at the event along with seafood, seaweed, fresh fruits and ginseng from the Republic of Korea.



The exhibition will offer chances for visitors to approach new technology trends in the food industry, according to the event's organiser.

It is also expected to help domestic firms to explore business partnerships with international manufacturers and distributors, contributing to the expansion of the global chain.

In addition to showcasing food, equipment and technologies in the fields of food, beverage and packaging, the expo will feature thematic seminars, B2B business matchmaking, and field trips to industrial zones./.