Business New COVID-19 outbreak puts brakes on trade, transport The current COVID-19 resurgence has put the brakes on trade, transport and tourism, with all the sectors experiencing declines in May, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on May 31, unchanged from the last working day of previous week (May 28).

Business HCM City’s CPI rises 0.33 percent in May The consumer price index of Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month rise of 0.33 percent in May, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Business Mastering technology helps Hanoi Plastics JSC accelerate in global value chain The Hanoi Plastics Joint Stock Company (HPC) aims to constantly create, innovate technology and improve technical capacity, especially in the field of precision mechanics and mould production to further penetrate the global supply chain.