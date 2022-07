India n passengers on board a Vietjet Air. (Photo: Vietjetair.com)

Budget carrier Vietjet Air will open new routes to a number of Indian cities, starting from this September, raising the total number of air routes connecting the two countries to 17.From Hanoi, direct services to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bangalore will be launched on September 27, October 7 and November 2, respectively.From HCM City, the first Vietjet Air flights will take off for the three Indian cities on September 29, October 10 and November 1, respectively.The routes between Da Nang and those three Indian destinations will be launched on November 28, 29 and December 1, respectively.Four flights will be operated on each of these new routes weekly. Vietjet Air will also start new services connecting the resort island of Phu Quoc with two Indian cities of Mumbai and New Delhi from September 8 and 9, respectively, with 3 – 4 flights per week.Those from Da Nang to Mumbai and New Delhi will be launched on October 17 and 18, respectively.Vietjet Air is currently operating four air routes to India, connecting Hanoi and HCM City with New Delhi and Mumbai.The move aims to meet the increasing demand for both personal and business travel between the two countries and regions, said Vietjet Air Deputy CEO Nguyen Thanh Son./.