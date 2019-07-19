Vietjet Air will operate flights between the capital city of Hanoi and India’s New Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has granted approval to the low-cost carrier Vietjet Air to conduct flights between the capital city of Hanoi and India’s New Delhi.The approval was made based on the Agreement on Air Transport between the Vietnamese and Indian Governments.Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 119 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.Being known for its core-values of "Safety - Happiness – Affordable Price - Punctuality", Vietjet has won more than 30 domestic awards and international prizes, making it one of the leading airlines in the region. It has also pioneered to introduce a series of amazing promotions and exciting entertainment activities together with leading service quality to bring the best flying experiences to its passengers.Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers. Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.-VNA