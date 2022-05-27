Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and then US President Donald Trump witness the signing to increase the order to 200 aircraft in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Vietjet Air

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has congratulated Vietjet Air and Boeing on their agreement on the restructuring and continuation of the contract to purchase 200 Boeing 737 aircraft, at the meeting with Boeing’s Senior Vice President Michael Arthur.

The agreement was reached during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the US and United Nations for the ASEAN-US Special Summit held in Washington D.C.

Vietjet’s contract with Boeing is one of the significant deals contributing to the countries’ bilateral trade balance and has been forged through three US Presidencies with important strides following diplomatic and economic development milestones between the two countries in the recent years.

In 2016, Vietjet Air ordered 100 Boeing aircraft in the witness of US President Barack Obama during his visit to Vietnam. The deal gained global attention on the impressive innovation of Vietnam’s economy as it was the first time a private airline entered such a huge order with Boeing.

When face masks were in scarcity due to COVID-19, Vietjet donated millions of masks to people in the US. (Photo courtesy of the carrier)

The sides agreed to raise the total number of aircraft in the order to 200 three years later, under the witness of then US President Donald Trump during his trip to Hanoi.

Besides the aircraft order, Vietjet also signed the long-term engine support with CFM International, the joint venture of General Electric, including engine supply and technical services. The huge aircraft order attracted attention not only for tens-of-billion-US-dollar value scale but also for its progressive meaning to the two companies and the two economies.

This year, Vietjet and Boeing have agreed on the continuation of the agreement after a hiatus due to unexpected events with the Boeing 737 Max and the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, Vietjet will receive Boeing's new generation of 737 aircraft with the new delivery schedule in line with the Vietnamese airline’s development and business strategy.

With the direction to become a global airline since its establishment, Vietjet not only provides flying opportunities for millions of people who have never boarded a flight, but also contributes to the development of the local economy, promoting changes in the world economy, new management policies and service providers to improve operating standards in Vietnam. Vietjet's order is expected to bring 200,000 jobs to the US labour market, worth 35 billion USD, including 24.2 billion USD worth of aircraft orders and 10.8 billion USD worth of engine engineering services. The achieved results not only boost growth for Vietnam's aviation industry and economy, but also attract more domestic and foreign investors, including large corporations such as Boeing and also the US economy, the largest economy in the world./.