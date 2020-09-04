Business Vietnam - 75 years of development and integration Since the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was established on September 2, 1945, the country has risen from a zero-budget nation, which had to call for contributions from citizens, to a middle-income country with a dynamic economy.

Business Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty In the 2020 season, Lang Son province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

Business Vietnam’s production decreases in August The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 45.7 in August from 47.6 in July as the effects of COVID-19 led to a deterioration of business conditions in the country’s manufacturing sector, the latest survey by IHS Markit released this week showed.