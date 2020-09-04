Vietjet kicks off self-handling ground operations
The new-age carrier Vietjet on September 4 officially self-handled its ground operations at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, becoming the first ever private carrier to set up its own ground handling arm in Vietnam.
Vietjet officially self-handles its ground operations at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)
The move aims to improve the airline’s service quality, independently and flexibly adjust its own flight schedule to meet seasonal flight operations, especially in peak season, and effectively manage its operation costs. It would also help to unify Vietjet’s images and brand recognition as well as to ensure the airline’s thorough and safe operation.
“The launch of Vietjet ground services in Hanoi today is one of the milestones of Vietjet’s strategic development to indeed optimise our cost-reducing opportunities while enhancing ground handling service quality and facilitating more sources of revenue,” said Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son.
Vietjet is currently one of largest airlines in Vietnam in terms of domestic flight frequency, particularly at Noi Bai International Airport. The carrier operates over 30 domestic and international routes from and to the airport, serving thousands of passengers daily. Noi Bai is hence selected as the first airport for Vietjet to handle its own ground services, paving the way for the airline’s further service expansion in the future.
By setting up its own ground handling services when the aviation industry was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet has proved to be an airline of great administration capabilities as it constantly comes up with flexible businesses to respond well to the changing and challenging business environment.
As a matter of fact, Vietjet for years has been among the top airlines with the fastest growth rate in the region. The airline’s consolidated after-tax profit reached 47 billion VND (approx. 2 million USD) in the first six months of this year.
“Vietjet has proactively sought for extra business opportunities during the pandemic in addition to the self-handling ground services, for example boosting the cargo transport services since April 2020 and operating thousands of cargo flights delivering essential goods and medical equipment,” Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son added.
In preparation for the bouncing back of the aviation market post-pandemic, Vietjet has developed plans for various new e-commerce products, which will be released soon in the coming time. They are believed to bring great benefits to customers and generate potentially high revenue for the airline.
(Photo courtesy of Vietjet)
Vietjet is also ready to carry out its flight plans for international markets as soon as the authorities give the green light. It is though determined to make sure that the pandemic will be strictly kept under control to protect the wellbeing of the passengers and the airline’s staff, fundamentally contributing to the economy and investment recovery.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.