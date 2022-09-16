Business Vietnam adopts synchronous global integration strategy The Ministry of Information and Communications held a conference in Hanoi on September 16 to update the press on Vietnam's global integration achievements in 2022.

Business Listed companies honoured for best investor relations The Vietnam Association of Financial Executives, the Finance and Life e-magazine (FILI) and Vietstock honoured listed companies with the 2022 IR Award for having the best investor relations in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15.

Business US maintains anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s pangasius The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has decided to maintain the anti-dumping duties applicable to pangasius imported from Vietnam which were set in the previous review, in the final conclusion of its 18th administrative review (POR18) for the period from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

Business Vietnam’s largest F&B ingredients expo to return next month Food Ingredients (Fi) Vietnam, the largest food and beverage (F&B) ingredients exhibition in the country, will return next month, along with its co-located Beverage Ingredients (Bi) and Natural ingredients (Ni) pavilions to offer a good opportunity for business matching and market development in the industry.