Vietjet launches promotion campaign targeting Indian couples
Budget carrier Vietjet Air on September 15 launched the "Love Connection" Campaign – the first ever for India that offers Indian couples with opportunities to experience their dreamful "honeymoon" in Da Nang and Phu Quoc, two famous beach cities in Vietnam.
Lasting from September 15 to November 30, the “Love Connection” Campaign is a tailored talent contest reserved for Indian couples, in which couples are invited to send their own impressive moments recorded in the journey to find each other to Vietjet.
Programme details and participation rules are listed on the website: https://loveconnection.vietjetair.com.
The winning couples will receive a romantic vacation in Da Nang, a coastal city that has become a magnet for tourists in central Vietnam or Phu Quoc - the so-called “Pearl” Island in the southern Vietnamese province of Kien Giang.
The winners will participate in a once-in-a-lifetime experience named the “Celebration of Love” Event on Mumbai beach and receive return tickets from India to Vietnam by Vietjet as well as a resort voucher for the two.
With Vietjet’s far-reaching flying network, the winners can freely choose their preferred flight to Vietnam including Mumbai / New Delhi / Ahmedabad / Hyderabad - Phu Quoc / Da Nang / Ho Chi Minh City / Hanoi with departure time from November 15, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
Couples with stories receiving most votes from the contest’s official website https://loveconnection.vietjetair.com/ and related social platforms will receive an invitation to attend the Love Connection 2022 award party as well as Celebration of Love event in Mumbai.
The winners will be shortlisted and announced by Vietjet on October 24, 2022./.