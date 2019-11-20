Vietjet President & CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (L) receives the “Asia Pacific low cost Airline of the year 2019” award, which was presented by CAPA Chairman Emeritus Peter Harbison (Photo: Vietjet Air)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has been recognised as the Asia Pacific low cost airline of the year by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).



The CAPA awards aims to annually acknowledge the airline that has been the biggest standout strategically, established itself as a leader, and has been the biggest innovator, providing a benchmark for others to follow during the year in the regional aviation industry.



The award honoured Vietjet for the airline's strong expansion of its international network. This is a highly attractive position given Vietnam’s favourable economic prospects and fast-growing market.



“Vietjet continues to break the mould for a traditional low cost airline,” said CAPA Chairman Emeritus Peter Harbison. “The company has a solid financial foundation and a game plan to formidably challenge some of largest operators in Asia Pacific for decades to come.”



Vietjet President and CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said Vietjet’s mission is to make breakthrough changes in the aviation industry’s services. The airline has brought flying opportunities to nearly 100 million passengers while creating positive values for the aviation industry’s community and partners.



CAPA is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA’s platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change.



Regarded as the preeminent awards for strategic excellence in aviation, CAPA first established the awards in 2003 to recognise successful airlines and airports within the Asia Pacific region./.

VNA