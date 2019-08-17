Vietjet is named in Forbes’ top 50 listed Vietnamese companies. (Source: VNA)

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE code VJC) was named among Vietnam’s 50 best listed companies in 2019 by Forbes Magazine during an award ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15.This year's list also including other leading companies on the HCM Stock Exchange (HOSE) and Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) such as dairy firm Vinamilk, beer maker Sabeco, IT giant FPT Corp, DHG Pharmaceutical, insurance-finance group Bao Viet, digital retailer Mobile World and realty developer Vingroup.Honoured companies this year were rated on the basis of compound annual growth, profit, return on equity, earnings per share growth between 2013 and 2018, branding, quality of corporate management, source of profit and the prospect of sustainable development.According to Forbes, the total capitalisation of the 50 companies reached 94 billion USD, accounting for 63 percent of the total market capitalisation on the two bourses.Vietjet has been recognised for the third consecutive year since its official listing on HOSE in February 2017. VJC shares quickly attracted investors’ attention and the company was added to the VN30 basket for the 30 largest listed firms in its first year of trading.Vietjet’s revenue from air transport saw a yearly increase of 22 percent to more than 20.14 trillion VND (865 million USD) in the first half of this year. The company also saw a year-on-year rise of 16 percent in its six month pre-tax profit to more than 1.56 trillion VND (67 million USD).From January to June, Vietjet operated more than 68,820 flights, equivalent to 45 percent of all flights operated by Vietnamese carriers, and transported 13.5 million passengers. These figures helped the airline maintain its leading position in domestic air transportation with a 44 percent market share. - VNA