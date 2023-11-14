Vietjet will open its 15th route in the RoK - Vietnam network, connecting the coastal cities of Busan and Phu Quoc starting from December 2023. (Photo: Vietjet

Seoul (VNA) - Vietjet has been honoured with two Korean awards, winning first place in air transportation category at "Consumer Satisfaction Brand Awards 2023" (CSBA) hosted by JoongAng Ilbo, one of the major newspapers in the Republic of Korea and "2023 Korea Consumer Best Brand Awards" (CBBA).

The awards aim to honour global and domestic companies for bringing the best experiences to their Korean customers in various industries, by considering the company's reliability, service experience, and company value. Vietjet is the only airline brand honoured at both awards this year.

Myung-seo Koo, Business Director of JoongAng Ilbo, said: “The ultimate goal of this event is to select reliable companies through the Consumer Satisfaction Brand Awards. We will establish an exemplary corporate image by comprehensively judging the safety of the brand, public trust, and excellence of service.”

Vietjet has been honoured with two Korean awards, winning first place in air transportation category at the "Consumer Satisfaction Brand Awards 2023". (Photo: Vietjet)

The organiser of the Korea Consumer Best Brand Awards said the purpose of the award is to select companies or brands with high consumer satisfaction through not only brand competitiveness, but also customer satisfaction management and sound social values.

Since its first flight to Seoul in 2014, Vietjet has transported nearly 7.4 million passengers on 14 routes, with over 300 weekly flights connecting the RoK’s major cities of Seoul, Busan, and Daegu to Vietnam’s famous destinations of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Can Tho and Da Lat.

When flying with Vietjet, passengers also receive complimentary SkyCare insurance, experience flights on new aircraft with professional and dedicated crews, and enjoy delicious hot and fresh meals. Viejet also runs many frequent ticket promotions to provide affordable air fares to Korean consumers. The airline will open its 15th route in the RoK - Vietnam network, connecting the coastal cities of Busan and Phu Quoc starting from December 2023.

Vietjet previously has been named “Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience 2023” by the prestigious global award, World Travel Awards. The airline has also won international awards by reputable organisations such as Skytrax, World Business Outlook, and AirlineRatings./.

VNA