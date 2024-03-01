Vietjet offers 0 VND tickets and 10% discount on Business tickets
Vietjet offers thousands of 0 VND Eco tickets and a 10% discount on Business tickets for passengers easily having memorable journeys with their beloved women in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8.
Accordingly, from March 1 to March 8, 2024, Vietjet offers promotions on tickets starting from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) on all domestic and international routes of Vietjet for passengers who book tickets on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. During the golden week of International Women’s Day, Vietjet offers a 10% discount (terms and conditions applied) on Business tickets when applying BUSINESSWOMAN10 code, helping passengers to have more comfortable flying experiences with premium business-class seats, enjoying fresh organic green cuisine, and priority services from ground to sky. Passengers can easily arrange their schedules with flexible flight times from April 1 to October 31, 2024 (except for holidays, depending on each market and route).
This season is the golden time to take our beloved women on cross-border spring journeys. With Vietjet’s extensive flight network, passengers can easily have happy moments with their family and friends in the vibrant cherry blossom in the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), China; welcome an early autumn in the five cities of Australia, including Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane; immerse yourselves in the colorful Holi festival in India; or have fun at the traditional “Water Festival” in Laos, Cambodia, or Thailand.
Vietjet also offers free Sky Care travel insurance to all passengers, ensuring that they can enjoy their flights with smiles on modern aircraft and hot, delicious Vietnamese dishes including Pho Thin, Banh mi served by friendly and professional cabin crews at an altitude of 10,000 meters. On this March 8, let's wrap love on the flights and send it to our beloved women with Vietjet!
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.