Business Vietnamese products to make way to Japanese supermarket’s shelves Vietnamese agricultural products have more opportunities to hit the shelves of Japanese supermarket chain Aeon as Aeon Topvalu will attend the Vietnam International Sourcing 2024 event to be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on June 6-8 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Wood industry aims to export 15.2 billion USD in 2024 Vietnam’s wood and forestry sector is aiming to export 15.2 billion USD worth of its products this year, an increase from the 14.47 billion USD last year which was down 15.4% from 2022.

Business Trade turnover through Mong Cai border gate increases over 30% The Mong Cai international border gate in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has seen trade volume decline so far this year, but trade turnover has increased compared to the same period last year, according to head of the border gate management board Tran Bich Ngoc.

Business Vietnam, Japan promote financial cooperation A delegation from the Finance Ministry led by Minister Ho Duc Phoc on March 11 had a working session with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and representatives from Japanese partners to promote bilateral financial cooperation.