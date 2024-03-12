Vietjet offers attractive opportunity for passengers flying to Australia
Celebrating the anniversary of its first flight to Australia with six routes, Vietjet offers the biggest promotions of the year to express gratitude to passengers.
Accordingly, from now until March 17, 2024, Vietjet offers thousands of Eco tickets priced from zero Vietnamese dong, excluding taxes and fees, on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app for all routes connecting Vietnam and Australia, including the new Hanoi – Melbourne route, together with routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.
Especially, passengers book Eco tickets to fly between Vietnam and Australia from now until April 8 will be presented a 20kg of checked baggage and a delicious organic hot meal by Vietjet.
In addition, passengers who wish to fly with the premium Business and SkyBoss tickets book tickets on the carrier’s website, Vietjet Air mobile app, authorised agents of Vietjet and apply the promo code HAPPYBDAY50 to enjoy an immediate 50% discount on ticket prices.
The promotion is applicable for Business and SkyBoss tickets on direct flights between Vietnam and Australia, as well as flights between Australia and Mumbai, New Delhi, Kochi, Tiruchirappalli, and Ahmedabad in India. With attractive benefits, passengers flying with Vietjet have more choices to experience convenient travel with Business and SkyBoss seats, enjoy green cuisines, and receive priority services from the ground to the sky, with flexible flight times from now to May 31.
Joining Vietjet, passenger can experience happy flights with the modern, eco-friendly wide-body fleet, professional and dedicated cabin crews, and enjoy exquisite Vietnamese and international cuisines such as Pho Thin, Vietnamese Banh mi, etc.. Moreover, Vietjet offers free Sky Care travel insurance for all passengers, and the SkyJoy loyalty programme to accumulate points for rewards./.
