An aircraft of Vietjet. (Photo: Vietjetair.com)

- Not only one but two attractive promotions are offered by Vietjet to passengers to celebrate the atmosphere of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping festivals across the world.From November 25-28, hundreds of thousands Vietjet Eco tickets with up to 99% discount, excluding taxes and fees, will be opened for sale to passengers buying tickets and applying the “BLACKFRIDAY2022” code at the official website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.Promotional tickets are applied on all domestic and international routes with a flexible flight time from December 15, 2022 to April 20, 2023, excluding Tet and national holidays. In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub.Jubilantly doubling promotions, welcoming more happiness, passengers also have the opportunity to get a 200,000 VND voucher (see detailed terms and conditions at: evoucher.vietjetair.com) when booking tickets with Vietjet, successfully paying and registering information at the website evoucher.vietjetair.com during the four golden days of the promotion.