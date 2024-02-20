Vietjet offers first trip in the Year of Dragon with zero dong tickets (Photo:vietjetair.com)

HCM City (VNA) - Celebrating the Year of Dragon, low-cost carrier Vietjet offers passengers fulfilled travel experiences with thousands of zero dong Eco tickets and 20% discount on Business tickets.

Accordingly, from 12:00 on February 20 to 23:59 on February 26, 2024, Vietjet opens for sale hundreds of thousands of Eco tickets at 0 VND to fly on domestic and international routes, and discounting by 20% on Business tickets for passengers applying SPRINGBU20 code when booking international and connecting international flight tickets on website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.

Passengers and their family, friends will have the opportunity to travel on the Lunar New Year with Vietjet’s reasonable tickets during the flight time period from April 1 to November 30, 2024.

Celebrating the new spring season, passengers can easily plan trips to many attractive international destinations including Chengdu, Shanghai (China), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide (Australia), Kochi, Tiruchirappalli (India), Jakarta (Indonesia), Vientiane (Laos), and Siem Reap (Cambodia). Each journey is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to explore new and fascinating things and discover a better version of ourselves in the new spring.

To start the year off the right, passengers flying with Business tickets can fully enjoy the premium amenities, including a dedicated check-in area and entrance, luxurious lounges, private cabins with flatbed seats, and organic food with diverse international cuisines at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Especially, Vietjet offers all passengers with free Sky Care travel insurance, ensuring absolute peace of mind throughout their journey and complete protection for all flights with Vietjet.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years.



The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA