The announcement ceremony, witnessed by visiting Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and leaders of the government of Kazakhstan, was an activity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Under its plan, Vietjet will arrange 2 return flights weekly, using A30 aircraft with flight time of about 9 hours. The route is expected to go into operation this month.

Almaty city is the largest economic center and also a popular tourist destination in Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, Nha Trang is one of the top tourist destinations in Vietnam.

With the decision to open this direct route, Vietjet hopes to contribute to promoting tourism as well as trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Recently, Vietjet has restored and opened a number of new routes to India, Japan and the Republic of Korea. The airline also plans to open more routes to Europe and Australia./.

VNA