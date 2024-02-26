Bounteng Symoon, Deputy Director General of the Lao Civil Aviation Administration, and Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet Vice President, and delegates conduct the rite to launch the new route at Wattay airport in Vientiane (Photo: courtesy of Vietjet)

Vientiane, (VNA) - Vietjet inaugurated a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Vientiane (Laos) on February 25, expanding opportunities for economic development, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two neighbouring countries, Vietnam and Laos.

Souvannaseng Amphay, Deputy Consul General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City, along with leaders from the Department of Civil Aviation of Laos, airports, Lao Airlines, locals and tourists participated in the opening ceremony and congratulated Vietjet on the launch of new route.

The Ho Chi Minh City - Vientiane route serves passengers with four return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, providing a complete flying experience to the "Land of a Million Elephants" in just 1 hour and 45 minutes of flying.

Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet Vice President shared: "The route connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Vientiane not only shortens the travel time between Vietnam and Laos but also expands Vientiane's connections to destinations in the region and the world via Vietjet's international flight network."

Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet Vice President (fourth from right) presents flower and gifts to the first passengers on the inaugural flight (Photo: courtesy of Vietjet)

Vientiane is both the capital and the largest city, the political and economic centre of Laos, located on the banks of the Mekong River with its picturesque beauty, ancient charm, famous architectural landmarks, temples, pagodas, local festivals, and unique cuisines. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City is a prominent economic, cultural, and tourist centre with distinctive cultural features, a vibrant modern lifestyle, and convenient connectivity to various destinations in Vietnam and internationally.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA