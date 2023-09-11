Vietjet, US’s Carlyle sign MoU for aircraft funding
At the signing ceremony (Photo: Vietjet Air)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet and the US-based leading aviation finance and asset management company - Carlyle Group - on September 11 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for aircraft funding worth 550 million USD on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden.
Under the MoU, Carlyle Aviation Partners, a wholly own member of the Carlyle Group, will finance the 737 Max aircraft from the order of 200 aircraft between Vietjet and Boeing.
This is a significant aircraft order and considered one of the largest commercial contracts and contributes greatly to the trade balance between Vietnam and the United States to date, according to Vietjet.
Robert Korn, Co-Founder & President of Carlyle Aviation Partners said that Carlyle Aviation Partners has been a long-term strategic partner of Vietjet.
He said the group is pleased to accompany and witness Vietjet’s significant growth over the last decade. The airline has offered passengers reasonable fares and convenient travel options; thus contributing positively to the aviation and tourism development; also fostering investment between Vietnam and the international community.
On the occasion, Vietjet and Boeing agreed on the delivery timeline of the first batch of Vietjet’s 200 B737 Max order. This order, which is worth over 25 billion USD, will be implemented in five years with the first delivery of 12 aircraft scheduled for 2024.
Accordingly, the first batch of 737 Max will be delivered to Thai Vietjet, the affiliate company founded by Vietjet. Thai Vietjet is currently one of the leading airlines in Thailand, featuring Vietjet’s brand and images and favoured by travellers in the region.
Vietjet Air aircraft (Photo: Vietjet Air)Founded in 2002 with headquarters in Miami, Florida, US, Carlyle Aviation Partners is in the business of global aircraft finance and leasing, currently manages a fleet of 396 aircraft in 59 countries.
The new-age carrier Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. The airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with seven stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal for consecutive years./.