Business Chinese firm invests 500 million USD in tire production in Binh Phuoc The Binh Phuoc People’s Committee on September 11 granted an investment registration certificate to China’s Shandong Haohua Tire Co. Ltd., allowing it to build a 500-million-USD tire manufacturing factory in the southern province.

Business Vietnam completing procedures to export durian to India: Official The Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is completing procedures to facilitate the export of Vietnamese durian to India, said deputy director of the department Nguyen Thi Thu Huong.

Business Vietnam, RoK cooperate to streamline customs procedures The protocol amending the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs officially came into force on September 10.