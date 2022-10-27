Politics Vietnamese, Lao border guards to strengthen cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien has suggested Vietnamese and Lao border guards step up the exchange of information about border management and protection and conduct joint exercises.

Politics Handling of harmful information needs joint efforts: NA deputies The removal of harmful information on social networks as a countermeasure requires the involvement of competent agencies as well as the close coordination among State management agencies, legislators have said.

Politics Government issues decree on VNA functions, tasks, power, structure Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on October 26 signed a Government decree regulating the functions, tasks, power, and organisational structure of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Politics Socio-economic development situation continued to be tabled at NA sitting The 2022 socio-economic performance, the socio-economic development plan for 2023, the 2022 State budget, the 2023 State budget estimate, public investment plan and allocation of State budget will be the focus of the seventh working day of the 15th National Assembly’s fourth session on October 27.