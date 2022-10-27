Vietnam a key partner in India’s Indo-Pacific vision: Indian President
Indian President Droupadi Murmu affirmed Vietnam is one of the key partners in her country’s Indo-Pacific vision, while receiving Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai who came to present his credentials in New Delhi on October 26.
President Murmu also affirmed that bilateral relations have been flourishing on the basis of their traditional ties and similarities in strategic interests, described Vietnam as one of the important pillars in India’s Act East policy, and expressed her hope for continued cooperation to successfully implement the India - Vietnam Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity, and People.
Ambassador Hai pledged to do his utmost to help further intensify the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership; promote substantive cooperation in all fields, including politics, defence, security, economy, trade, investment, and infrastructure connectivity; step up science - technology cooperation as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges; and enhance coordination at multilateral forums to contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and development./.