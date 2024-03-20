Vietnam a typical ASEAN trading partner of Mercosur: Argentinian expert
Ezequiel Ramoneda, Coordinator of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Institute of International Relations of the National University of La Plata of Argentina, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)Buenos Aires (VNA) - Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have become important trade partners of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), and Vietnam is a typical example, an Argentinian expert has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Ezequiel Ramoneda, Coordinator of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CESEA) at the Institute of International Relations of the National University of La Plata of Argentina, said trade relations between Mercosur and ASEAN have enjoyed the great progress over the last 15 years.
Over recent years, Vietnam has emerged as an important trade partner of not only Argentina but also the entire Mercosur, which he attributed to Vietnam’s dynamic integration into the world as well as efforts to expand its export markets in Mercosur and Argentina.
Ramoneda, who is also a member of the Mercosur - ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (MACC), held that with its crucial geographical location in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific, Vietnam will serve as an important gateway for Argentina and other Mercosur members, including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Uruguay, to enter Southeast Asian markets.
Though Vietnam’s trade turnover with Mercosur in general and Argentina in particular has grown considerably in the recent past, there remains much cooperation potential, and it is necessary to diversify exports and imports. The South American trade bloc needs more information about strong products of Vietnam besides farm produce, especially industrial products, and vice versa, he continued.
The expert also confirmed that MACC is planning to organise a business delegation to Vietnam in the latter half of this year to foster economic, trade, and investment partnerships.
Trade between Vietnam and Argentina reached 3.45 billion USD in 2023. Vietnam is currently the sixth largest trade partner of Argentina, which in turn ranks third among trade partners of Vietnam in Latin America, statistics show.
About political relations, he underlined the importance of maintaining traditional cooperation between Vietnam and Mercosur countries. In 2023, Vietnam respectively celebrated the 50th and 30th anniversaries of its diplomatic ties with Argentina and Uruguay with the visits to these countries by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. This year, it is marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations and 17 years of the comprehensive partnership with Brazil.
He perceived that the two sides are now in the prime of political dialogue, aside from effective trade ties, so it is necessary to enhance the connectivity between Vietnam and Mercosur, as well as the relations between Mercosur and ASEAN.
With regard to initiatives within the Forum for East Asia - Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC), Ramoneda, who is also Vice Chairman of the Argentina - Vietnam Culture Institute, spoke highly of Vietnam’s proposal on establishing a network of cities of culture and its appeal for promoting FEALAC’s activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.
He voiced his hope that an Argentina - Vietnam friendship association will be set up in the near future./.