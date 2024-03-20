Business Vietnam ranks third in crypto gains in 2023: US analysis firm Vietnam was the third largest cryptocurrency gainer in the world in 2023, only after the U.S. and UK, with nearly 1.2 billion USD, according to U.S. blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.

Business Business meeting highlights business, investment cooperation opportunities for Vietnam, Hong Kong Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) have great potential to promote cooperation in fields from finance to technology, food, and consumer goods, heard a business meeting held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 19 by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore and Invest Hong Kong.

Business PM receives delegation of leading Dutch enterprises Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 19 emphasised that Vietnam will create favourable conditions for the business community, including Dutch corporations and businesses, to invest successfully, sustainably, and long-term in Vietnam when he received a Dutch business delegation led by Ingrid Thijssen, chair of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW) in Hanoi.